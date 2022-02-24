It’s National Engineers Week and it’s meant to honor the contributions that engineers make daily.

Engineers are responsible for many things in our day-to-day lives.

“An engineer designed your car,” said Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer. “They designed the appliances in your home. When you turn on the faucet to get water to drink, to wash, to flush, the engineers designed those systems.”

Like many other industries, engineering careers are facing a worker shortage.



“Our nation and our world is short on engineers,” said Meyer. “There’s a lot of people retiring. Cities are expanding. We have challenges throughout the world with the environment.”

Meyer says the way to combat the shortage is to get people interested.



“Emphasize math and science at a younger age,” said Meyer. “Get them interested in it. Some people can be afraid of things like that. They shy away from math or things like that, where it’s really not that bad once you get into the engineering field.”

Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz agrees that getting people familiar with these fields will inspire future engineers.

“Giving them more opportunities,” said Joersz. “More getting them involved with STEM, with math. If you’re a problem solver, if you like doing that, engineering is a great fit for you.”

Joersz says it’s nice to be recognized because a lot of an engineer’s work is done behind the scenes.



“We touch people’s lives, every day, whether they know it or not,” said Joersz. “That could be from water/sewer to the road, to me. Dealing with traffic signals, signal timing. Everyone drives through a road, through a stop sign, through a traffic signal every day.”

He says engineers make a positive impact and help make the world better with the work they do.

National Engineers Week is always held the week of George Washington’s birthday to honor his background as an engineer.