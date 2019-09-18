Building youth in the community

One organization is pushing for youth to be more engaged and active in the community.

4-H is a National Youth Organization, partnered with North Dakota State University to deal with kids in both country areas and suburban rural areas.
All across Ward County they’ll be hosting different youth clubs.

This gives youth a place to thrive off hands-on learning through research, science, and technology while also teaching them how to engage and give back to the community.

We spoke Ward Count 4-H Youth Development Agency. “So that means, applying for boards, being a part of the community that way. I know in a lot small towns it seems like the same 10 people are on every single board. That’s because people don’t have that experience or they don’t know how to run a meeting so it’s really intimidating. We’re teaching kids at a young age how to engage in meetings, how to run meetings, how to (you know) take notes. And all of that is done every 4-H meeting.”

If you’re looking for more information on upcoming meetings which they encourage you to attend. Click the link below:

https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/wardcountyextension/4h-and-youth

