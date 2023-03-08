MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Many people say North Dakota has two seasons: winter and pothole season — and as the snowy season starts to come to an end and spring approaches, city work begins to transition from snow removal to construction projects.

The same city crews that are plowing your neighborhoods free of snow are the same crews you’ll see repairing and resurfacing roads damaged by all the wintery weather.

Minot city council members put a substantial amount of money into Minot’s engineering budget for street maintenance this year.

One of the biggest projects the crews are gearing up for is the maintenance of the Viaduct Bridge downtown — but the focus this year is to spend time on a larger amount of smaller road projects.

“This is going to be one of our biggest years for actual low impact high-value maintenance across the city,” explained the City of Minot’s Public Information Officer Derek Hackett. “Chipped ceilings and things like that. Mostly, we want to keep newer-ish roads newer longer. That means really protecting them from water seeping into the pavement — which is where we get the freeze-thaw problems that create potholes.”

Hackett says you’ll frequently see no parking signs on your streets during the warmer months — but the sign will only be there for around a day until the pavement dries.