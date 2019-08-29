Buoye Honey Company Inc owner shares his plans for moving forward

A fire that destroyed a honey bee farm just south of Plaza is still smoldering. The farmer shares his plans for moving forward.

“It just kind of took off so quickly,” said Blake Buoye, son. “By the time we could get into the warehouse and even do anything about it, it was, it was out of control for us. And the winds coming in was pretty devastating.”

Blake is now a part of his father’s honey bee business. Brian Bouye started collecting bees when he was 15 years old.

40 years later, everything he had built, was gone in a matter of minutes.

“You know it just got bigger and bigger,” said owner Brian Buoye. “The wind and all this wood. The bees are wood and wax and it just went up like a Roman candle.”

Brian had just landed in Minot when the fire started. His son, Blake was there. He helped his dad build everything.

“I was tearing up the whole time when this thing was going down cause there was, literally nothing I could do,” said Blake Buoye.

About $1 million in honey was lost and there is about $4 million in structural damage. He didn’t have a lot of insurance, so he won’t get enough money to rebuild everything right away. This is 90-percent of his income and it’s too late to start rebuilding this year.

“July 25 I need this thing up and running,” said Brian Buoye. “So, if I have the building up in April, and I start May, June and July I have to set all of the equipment up. And then hopefully I can maybe not be as elaborate of a plant, but enough of a plant to get my honey extracted next year and keep going.”

Brian is thankful his bees weren’t killed during the fire.

“I wish it would’ve burnt the house down and saved my warehouse,” Brian Buoye said. “I could live in a tent, but I need my warehouse.”

