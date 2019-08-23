Burdick Job Corps Graduation

50 students graduated today from Burdick Job Corps in Minot.

Welding, office administration, culinary arts and–C-N-A are just some of the programs they graduated from. The no-cost education and career training program help young people improve their lives. Like this graduate.

“It feels really good,” said Saree Meade, culinary arts. “It was hard to go to a normal school, but here, it was super easy because there was a lot of supportive staff to help you and students too.”

Burdick Job Corps is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A spokesperson for the corps says there will be a celebration in September.