Burgum amends executive order to now allow restaurants, bars to resume normal operating hours

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. After months of resisting ordering the people of North Dakota to wear masks and limit the size of gatherings, the state’s Republican governor has relented in an effort to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S. Gov. Burgum’s executive order Friday night, Nov. 13, 2020, came as a surprise. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Gov. Doug Burgum amended his executive order to now allow restaurants and bars to resume normal hours of operations, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Burgum’s order previously said restaurants and bars must close to in-person service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Now, they may reopen to normal operating hours but must remain limited to 50 percent of their licensed seated capacity, not to exceed 150 patrons, until 8 a.m. on Jan. 8.

In a press release, he said this was due to active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decreasing in the state.

Other requirements are as follows:

Seating arrangements and tables must allow for at least 6 feet of physical distance between individual parties

Dance areas must be closed

Service must be provided to seated patrons only

Masks must be worn by owners, managers and employees at all times, and by patrons except when eating or drinking

Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke’s mask mandate remains in effect until Jan. 18.