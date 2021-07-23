Burgum and leaders from four border states and provinces urge feds to reopen U.S.-Canada border immediately

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday, sent a joint letter with the governors of Montana and Idaho and the premiers of Saskatchewan and Alberta urging the federal governments of the United States and Canada to work together and reach an agreement to reopen the international border immediately.

The letter to President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau follows this week’s decision by the Biden administration to extend restrictions on nonessential travel at the U.S.-Canada border for at least another month, until Aug. 21. That decision came two days after Canada’s announcement that it would reopen its border to vaccinated U.S. citizens for nonessential travel on Aug. 9. Joining Burgum in signing the letter were Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

“As we continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and work together on joint initiatives to provide vaccinations to more and more of our citizens every day, the time has come to allow our citizens to move safely and securely across our shared border,” the leaders stated in the letter.

“For the well-being and future prosperity of both our nations, we must embrace personal responsibility by providing vaccinations to citizens seeking the vaccine, reduce mitigations that cause economic harm, and encourage travel for commerce and tourism,” the letter continues.