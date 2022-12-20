BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has appointed a new Lieutenant Governor to succeed Brent Sanford.

Burgum says Tammy Miller brings considerable private-sector leadership to the position.

Miller joined the Governor’s Office in April of 2020 as the Chief Operating Officer. Before that, Miller served as the former CEO of Fargo-based Border States Electric, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America.

Sanford and Miller worked together on the Governor’s executive budget plan.

“I have done work with the governor and with the Governor’s Office for nearly three years as the Chief Operating Officer. During that time I have gained an incredible amount of knowledge about the operations of state government, and I feel like I have a good grasp as to how we can continue to improve state government to better serve the citizens of North Dakota,” said Chief Operating Officer and new Lt. Governor Tammy Miller.

Burgum and Sanford started their partnership six years ago when Sanford joined Burgum’s ticket for their 2016 governor run.

Earlier this year, Burgum and Sanford held a private discussion in which Sanford expressed doubt that he would be able to finish the term.

Sanford chose the timing of the start of the legislature to step down when a new set of electors will be sworn in.

Burgum commented on Sanford’s lengthy time in public service.

“You know in that 17 years as an elected official continuously both as mayor and now as Lieutenant Governor. That with the three kids that he and Sandi have. With Sydney, Nick, and Erin – his two youngest – his entire life has been an elected official. That’s 85% of Sydney’s life. And, he sort of felt like hey there’s never a good time to get off the train but when you have had that kind of dedication and have worked that hard for that many years, it was a decision he had to make,” explained Governor Doug Burgum.

Miller will be North Dakota’s 39th Lieutenant Governor and will begin on January 3, the same day the legislature convenes for the regular session.

Miller will pick up a number of Sanford’s board designee roles, but at the time of this publication, it is unclear if she will Chair the State Investment Board which now oversees $20 billion.