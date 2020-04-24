Burgum: CARES Act funding will help cover surging unemployment insurance costs during COVID-19 crisis

Gov. Doug Burgum says the state received guidance that it can use the Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to help cover the surging costs mounting up because of the pandemic.

The state has received $1.25 billion for it, made possible through the CARES Act.

States can use the CARES Act funding to cover expenses associated with economic support provided in connection with the COVID-19 crisis, including unemployment insurance costs that aren’t otherwise reimbursed by the federal government.

“Allowing states to utilize CARES Act funding to cover unemployment insurance expenses will help employers avoid huge increases in unemployment insurance premiums as they reopen and the economy gets back on track,” Burgum said. “We’re deeply grateful to Sen. Hoeven, Sen. Cramer, and Congressman Armstrong, as well as President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for their efforts to secure this important flexibility.”