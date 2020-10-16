Burgum, Department of Health announce completion of COVID-19 vaccination plan

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 have hit their highest points recently throughout the Midwest, where the growth in new cases has been the worst in the nation. Doug Burgum, North Dakota’s Republican governor, acknowledges his state’s numbers are moving in the wrong direction as it hit new highs for active and newly confirmed cases, as well as hospitalizations. But he’s also touting the state’s test positivity staying in the 7% range.(Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

North Dakota has submitted its COVID-19 vaccination plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health announced.

A press release from the Joint Information Center says North Dakota’s planning efforts are based on CDC guidance to anticipate a phased availability of vaccines within the state.

This COVID-19 vaccine plan outlines how a future COVID-19 vaccine will be prioritized, equitably allocated, distributed and administered in North Dakota.

Key areas addressed in this plan include enrollment of health care providers to administer the vaccine, storage and handling, prioritization, allocation, distribution and data reporting. The plan will be updated as additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. It is still unknown who will be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine and when a vaccine will be available.

North Dakota included pharmacies, long-term care facilities, corrections, universities, health care providers, local public health, tribal entities and other key stakeholders in the planning process.

