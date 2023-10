BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 30.

The decision comes in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden, with Governor Burgum also encouraging all North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, as a mark of respect for the victims of Wednesday’s shootings in Lewiston, Maine.