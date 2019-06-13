Burgum elected to lead Western Governors’ Association

North Dakota Governor Dug Burgum has been elected chairman of the Western Governors’ Association (WGA) for 2019-2020.

The WGA represents the governors of 19 western states and three U.S. territories, to foster bipartisan policy development, exchange best practices and ideas and develop collective action on issues importance to the western United States.

After his election, Burgum unveiled a policy initiative fort the association called, “Reimagining the Rural West.”

The plan will examine challenges and opportunities in rural economic development, infrastructure and quality of life, with the goal of recommending policies and best practices to support, “vibrant and enduring rural communities in the West.”

“By Reimagining the Rural West, western governors can work together to solve our workforce shortages, improve our economic health and enhance the quality of life for all citizens,” Burgum said.

Burgum also announced that North Dakota will host the WGA 2020 Annual Meeting next June in Medora, showcasing one of the state’s top tourist attractions. The announcement included a 3½-minute video promoting North Dakota and its influence on President Theodore Roosevelt, produced by the North Dakota Tourism Division.

Source: North Dakota Department of Tourism