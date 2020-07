In a Facebook post from Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday, he reminds North Dakotans to “go BIG” in fighting COVID-19 and included some iconic statues donning masks across the state.

“You can make a difference: Maintain six feet of distance, wear a mask when appropriate and wash your hands often. #InThisTogetherND,” the post said, including images of a bison, cow, turtle and pheasant wearing masks.