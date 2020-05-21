Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burgum: Existing Care19 app being rebranded as Care19 Diary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In order to help the state with contact tracing, Gov. Doug Burgum said on Thursday the existing Care19 app is being rebranded as the Care19 Diary and a new one is taking its place.

“Today there was a national announcement by Apple and Google that included North Dakota as one of three states, along with Alabama and North Carolina, that will be among the first three states to utilize exposure notification technology.  This is going to be included in a new app which we’ve named Cares 19 Exposure and it’ll help us improve contact tracing and continue our North Dakota Smart Restart,” said Burgum.

The Care19 Exposure app is expected to be available within the next two weeks.

The existing app, now known as the Care19 Diary, has more than 33,000 users in the state. Data is collected anonymously in both applications, and participation is always voluntary.

Now, there are some key differences between the two.

The new Care19 Exposure app will use Bluetooth technology. When an individual is identified as COVID-19 positive, they can consent to allow notifications to be sent anonymously to close contacts so they can take the appropriate actions.

The Care19 Diary app uses GPS location data to help users who test positive for COVID-19, recall where they’ve visited in the last 14 days to assist in the contact tracing process.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

WSC To Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC To Reopen"

Kirkwood Checkin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kirkwood Checkin"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20"

Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Chances for severe storms in the west"

Life Hacks: Waking up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Waking up"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge