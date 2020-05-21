Burgum: Existing Care19 app being rebranded as Care19 Diary

In order to help the state with contact tracing, Gov. Doug Burgum said on Thursday the existing Care19 app is being rebranded as the Care19 Diary and a new one is taking its place.

“Today there was a national announcement by Apple and Google that included North Dakota as one of three states, along with Alabama and North Carolina, that will be among the first three states to utilize exposure notification technology. This is going to be included in a new app which we’ve named Cares 19 Exposure and it’ll help us improve contact tracing and continue our North Dakota Smart Restart,” said Burgum.

The Care19 Exposure app is expected to be available within the next two weeks.

The existing app, now known as the Care19 Diary, has more than 33,000 users in the state. Data is collected anonymously in both applications, and participation is always voluntary.

Now, there are some key differences between the two.

The new Care19 Exposure app will use Bluetooth technology. When an individual is identified as COVID-19 positive, they can consent to allow notifications to be sent anonymously to close contacts so they can take the appropriate actions.

The Care19 Diary app uses GPS location data to help users who test positive for COVID-19, recall where they’ve visited in the last 14 days to assist in the contact tracing process.