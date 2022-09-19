BELCOURT, N.D. (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum and representatives of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) team from the North Dakota Office of the Governor and the North Dakota Department of Commerce visited Belcourt for a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Main Street Visit on Sept. 16.

According to a news release, the visit began with Burgum and the MSI team attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Turtle Mountain Recovery Center.

Following the ceremony, tribal leaders and community members gathered for a roundtable discussion led by Burgum.

“When we talk about the Main Street Initiative, it’s not only about Main Street — what it really means is talking about how do we make sure we have healthy, vibrant communities with a smart, efficient infrastructure that attract capital and talent,” Burgum said. “We need communities that serve our elders while also providing opportunities that attract and retain our youth. We’re grateful to the community of Belcourt for hosting us today to discuss their many challenges and opportunities.”

Several topics were discussed including the need for a strong career and technical education (CTE) center, housing, transportation, tourism, the importance of teaching the Ojibwe language, health and wellbeing, and workforce needs.

The Turtle Moutain Band of Chippewa Indians Main Street Visit in Belcourt was the fourth community visit this year.

Several upcoming community visits are being planned for the MSI team to engage with communities across North Dakota.