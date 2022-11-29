WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Plans are going forward for a new data mining center near Williston, which also plans to data mine for cryptocurrency.

But, it comes despite the large cryptocurrency exchange FTX filing for bankruptcy earlier this month and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigning.

Earlier this year, Governor Doug Burgum announced news of the Atlas Power Data Center, a nearly $2 billion investment near Williston.

When asked, Governor Burgum says cryptocurrency is one of many tasks that would be handled at the new data center.

“The FTX collapse was about leverage and fraud,” Burgum said. “Too much debt and actual fraud as opposed to an indictment that there’s going to be a place for digital currencies in the future of the world.”

The Atlas power Data Center will be run by FX Solutions, based out of Montana.

Burgum says right now, the center is in its first of three phases of construction.