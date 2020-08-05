Burgum says ‘the biggest thing’ is getting everyone tested before returning to campus

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, physician assistant Nicole Kramer collects a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing in Tustin, Calif., in Orange County. A technical problem has caused a lag in California’s tally of coronavirus test results, casting doubt on the accuracy of recent data showing improvements in the infection rate and number of positive cases, and hindering efforts to track the spread, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, Aug. 4. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Doug Burgum says we have to protect the health, safety and well being of everyone wanting to return to campus, but the biggest thing is getting everyone tested before heading back.

The North Dakota University System, in cooperation with the state’s Department of Health, is arranging mass testing events in multiple locations throughout the state.

Current students, incoming students, faculty and staff are all encouraged to get tested.

NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott says, “By having pre-testing, and then testing when you’re on campus, and then serial testing, and doing the things the governor mentioned, distancing, wearing masks when you need to, washing your hands, disinfect surfaces– each one of those things keeps knocking down that ‘R’ factor.”

And, the testing is free.

There are testing events are scheduled for Aug. 3-25 in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Wahpeton, Jamestown, Mayville, Bottineau, Minot, Devils Lake, Belcourt, Fort Totten, Fort Yates, New Town, Williston and Dickinson, and other smaller communities across the state.

Hagerott says as best as possible, students should take the COVID-19 test approximately five days before leaving home. That way, students know they are healthy as they leave home and head to campus.