Burgum says ‘the biggest thing’ is getting everyone tested before returning to campus

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Doug Burgum says we have to protect the health, safety and well being of everyone wanting to return to campus, but the biggest thing is getting everyone tested before heading back.
The North Dakota University System, in cooperation with the state’s Department of Health, is arranging mass testing events in multiple locations throughout the state.
Current students, incoming students, faculty and staff are all encouraged to get tested.
NDUS Chancellor Mark Hagerott says, “By having pre-testing, and then testing when you’re on campus, and then serial testing, and doing the things the governor mentioned, distancing, wearing masks when you need to, washing your hands, disinfect surfaces– each one of those things keeps knocking down that ‘R’ factor.”
And, the testing is free.
There are testing events are scheduled for Aug. 3-25 in Fargo, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Wahpeton, Jamestown, Mayville, Bottineau, Minot, Devils Lake, Belcourt, Fort Totten, Fort Yates, New Town, Williston and Dickinson, and other smaller communities across the state.
Hagerott says as best as possible, students should take the COVID-19 test approximately five days before leaving home. That way, students know they are healthy as they leave home and head to campus.