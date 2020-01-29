Burgum: State should reinvest some earnings from oil savings

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state should reinvest half of the earnings from the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account to grow the fund’s principal by billions of more dollars over the next decade.

Burgum gave his State of the State address Wednesday at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.

Burgum says the state also should use earnings from a voter-approved oil tax savings account to help build infrastructure and provide property tax relief. Burgum said the state needs to embrace and pursue more technology industries, and diversify beyond energy and agriculture.

The first-term Republican announced in October he would seek a second term.