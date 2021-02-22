Coronavirus
Burgum terminates several executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic

by: Staff Reports

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shelley Lenz in the Nov. 3, general election. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)

Gov. Doug Burgum terminated several executive orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic that he says have fulfilled their stated objectives and are no longer necessary.

The terminated orders pertained to:

  • temporary emergency licensing requirements for healthcare facilities and workers
  • workers’ compensation eligibility for first responders, healthcare workers, funeral home directors and employees and individuals providing care to those with intellectual or development disabilities
  • the transfer of surplus state property needed for COVID-19 response
  • the reopening of certain businesses
  • work registration requirements for those seeking unemployment benefits
  • public hearings conducted by the Department of Environmental Quality.

Burgum also terminated an executive order last week that had allowed for Public Service Commission permit hearings and Department of Trust Lands public land leasing auctions to be conducted by remote means.

