Watch: Governor Burgum news conference on coronavirus in North Dakota

Burgum: 'This is the day we've been preparing for'

Local News

Telling North Dakotans, “This is the day we’ve been preparing for,” Governor Doug Burgum this morning outlined what the state is doing to deal with coronavirus now that the first presumptive case of COVID-19 has been reported.

The governor sought to reassure residents that the state is on top of the situation as he reviewed all the measures and precautions the state has put in place and has ready to put in place.

It’s a “whole government approach,” the governor said, something the state has been working on since January.

He noted how the typical “North Dakota tough” response to illness needs to recognize the unique need for coronavirus awareness and action.

State health officials Wednesday said a Ward County man tested positive for the coronavius, the first such case in the state. The man, in his 60s, had traveled out of state and had contact with a person who also tested positive for the disease.

He has not been hospitalized and is isolating himself at home.

Health officials are working to identify people who may have been in close contact with the individual.

