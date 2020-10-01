Burgum to address COVID-19 in ND, other issues at 3:30 p.m. briefing

Governor Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota and other issues.

You can watch the briefing live at the KX News website.

September was a devastating month in North Dakota for deaths from COVID-19.

Based on daily COVID-19 reports presented by the North Dakota Department of Health, the coronavirus killed or has contributed to the deaths of 109 people during September.

That is more than the number of North Dakota deaths reported during March, April, June, July and August combined, which total 104.

The previous deadliest month in North Dakota for COVID-19 was May, when 43 deaths were reported.

So far in 2020, COVID-19 has killed or contributed to the deaths of 256 North Dakotans.

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 373 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 30, bringing the total positives since testing began to 22,218.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,690 as of September 30. That’s up 29 cases from September 29.

Of the new positives, 44 were in Burleigh County and 14 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 16 percent of the new cases.

Nine new deaths were reported.

The health department reports 18,272 people are considered recovered from the 22,218 positive cases, an increase of 238 people from September 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 30 (238) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (373).

Of the 3,690 active cases in North Dakota as of September 30, Burleigh County has 684 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 606 active cases and Grand Forks County has 199. Morton County has 245 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 30.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 30.

Stark County has 297, Ward County has 230 and Williams County has 276 active cases.