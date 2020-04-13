Burgum to decide Wednesday if business closures extended

Live Now
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum said he will make a decision this week whether to extend an order to keep most businesses closed in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

A ninth person has died from COVID-19 in North Dakota, as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to grow. Burgum said Monday that the latest person to die was a Morton County man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions.

Health officials said Monday 23 additional people tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the state total to 331. 

