BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is warning the state is headed to a “tough fire season.”

He visited Billings County, where a fire had prompted him to call a statewide wildfire emergency. The governor says that even prior to calling the state of emergency this week, far more acres have already burned this year than all of 2020.

Much of the state is in a drought. “We’re just getting started into a tough fire season,” Burgum says in a video released by his office.