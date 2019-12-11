Burke Central ‘Santa Night’

Live Now
LIGNITE — If you haven’t gotten around to Christmas shopping yet…tonight may be your chance.

Burke Central Schools is hosting a ‘Santa Night.’ Pictures with Santa, a silent auction and a chance to buy from local vendors will all be on the agenda.

One organizer we spoke to said it gives parents a chance to see the place where their child learns in a different light.

“Sometimes the only time we see parents are for parent-teacher conferences, which isn’t always good news. Or a sporting event. That’s the only time they really come in our building. So this is just something completely unrelated. They can come in, they can have a fun night. They don’t have to worry about cooking dinner. We’ve got dinner for you, we’ve got free babysitting for you,” said Julie Termine, business manager for Burke Central Schools.

Money from the silent auction will go to 7th-12th grade classes as a fundraiser. The event is from 5 – 8 p.m.

