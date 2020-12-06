Burke County woman seriously injured in a crash last night on Highway 50

Late last night, a 76-year-old woman from Burke County driving a pickup, drove off of Highway 50 into a stubble field. She continued until crossing a gravel road and entered a ditch striking a rock pile.

The driver did not have their seat-belt on and got out of the pickup and remained by the pickup overnight until found later in the morning.

The pickup caught fire and the woman was taken to the Tioga hospital and later air flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot for undisclosed, serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.