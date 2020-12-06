Burke County woman seriously injured in a crash last night on Highway 50

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Late last night, a 76-year-old woman from Burke County driving a pickup, drove off of Highway 50 into a stubble field. She continued until crossing a gravel road and entered a ditch striking a rock pile.

The driver did not have their seat-belt on and got out of the pickup and remained by the pickup overnight until found later in the morning.

The pickup caught fire and the woman was taken to the Tioga hospital and later air flighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot for undisclosed, serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

College Hockey

Bishop Ryan Basketball

NAHL Hockey

BLM protest at NDSU

New physical fitness guidelines

Remembering those lost at Pearl Harbor

Angel of Hope Children's Memorial

Bottineau Winter Park Opens

Saturday, December 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Giving to those in need

"Help save Christmas"

COVID-19 ND Watch 12-5-20

Century Boy's Basketball

Hockey

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

People's State Bank

Williston Business

Vaccine Cost

KX Convo: Heidi Heitkamp

Friday, December 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss