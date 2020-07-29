Coronavirus
Burleigh and Morton Counties see a rise in COVID-19 cases among young adults

Our top story tonight– the plan to fight the spike in COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton Counties.

Top health leaders in those counties held a joint press conference Wednesday, a day after the Governor announced a new task force to slow the spread of the virus in Bismarck and Mandan.

In the last 30 days, cases have climbed. The director of Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health says it’s likely because of big Fourth of July gatherings and it’s being driven by people in their 20s.

“Obviously they are the individuals that are out in the community, more active. They’re working, maybe have front line jobs, and doing service types of positions. Also, a concern for individuals if they’re going back to college, we’re keeping an eye on that population because that means congregate settings for living,” explained Renae Moch, the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director.

