Burleigh Co. Commission votes to allow refugees to resettle in the county

In a vote of 3 to 2 from the Burleigh County Commission, refugees will be allowed to resettle in Burleigh County.

During the meeting, a motion was also made to limit the number of refugees accepted in Burleigh County to 25 at most in 2020.

Burleigh County Commission includes Chair Brian Bitner, Vice Chair Jerry Woodcox, Commissioner Mark Armstrong, Commissioner Kathleen Jones and Commissioner Jim Peluso.

Here is how each voted:

Bitner — No

Woodcox — Yes

Armstrong — Yes

Jones — Yes

Peluso — No

The Dec. 9 meeting is a continuation of last Monday’s meeting, where more than 100 people showed and overflowed the commission’s normal meeting space. The commission delayed the first meeting out of fairness to everyone who wanted to speak.