Burleigh Co. Sheriff’s Department Allowed to Operate Drones over People

It’s a first of it’s kind for North Dakota … and the second for the nation.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department will be the first law enforcement agency in North Dakota and the second county law enforcement agency nationwide being allowed to operate drones over people.

It’s part of the North Dakota Department of Transportation unmanned aerial system pilot program. Burleigh County will have a four-year waiver granted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Burleigh county says being able to do this will not only help law enforcement in their county but statewide.

The department has 5 drones used in planning, crash reconstruction, emergency response, fleeing subjects and documenting crime scenes.