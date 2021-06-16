Burleigh County bans fireworks

Burleigh County has banned fireworks, effective immediately.

The ban was issued shortly after Morton County Commission‘s vote to ban fireworks as well.

Mary Senger, the emergency manager, says Burleigh County rural fire chiefs support the ban due to the drought conditions.

Senger says the City of Bismarck has permanent burn restrictions in place through an adopted fire code and, “The sale, possession or discharge of fireworks within the City of Bismarck is prohibited.”

The Cities of Lincoln, Regan, Wilton and Wing can set restrictions on their respective jurisdictions.

The penalty for violation is a misdemeanor, up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.