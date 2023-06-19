BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Monday night, the Burleigh County Commission updated concerned individuals about the CO2 Pipeline Project and Summit Carbon Solutions’ legal actions against Burleigh County.

Last week, Commissioner Steve Schwab met with an attorney in response to an action that has been taken by Summit Carbon Solutions. According to Commissioner Schwab, Summit filed a motion with the Public Service Commission declaring that Burleigh County ordinances should be superseded and rescinded. Summit claims those ordinances are keeping the company from building the CO2 Pipeline anywhere in Burleigh County.

Commissioner Schwab states that this is not true, and notes that there is a portion of the county that the Burleigh County Commission has no jurisdiction over — one which could create an opening for building the CO2 pipeline.

KX News will follow up on where exactly that portion of the county is and how it could impact the CO2 pipeline project.