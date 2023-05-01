BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — To help make the transition of the merger between Essentia Health and Mid Dakota Clinic, Essentia is requesting approval for a resolution.

And it was one of the first topics at Monday night’s Burleigh County Commission meeting.

To help pay for the purchase price of the Mid Dakota Clinics, Essentia Health requested two bonds.

Back in October Mid Dakota Clinic merged with Essentia Health. Among the four Mid Dakota Clinics Essentia Health welcomed 40 physicians, 25 advanced practitioners, and 280 additional staff to their care teams across North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

“The terms of the resolution of the bonds are set out in the resolution to not to exceed initial interest rate of 7% and not to exceed final maturity of 40 years from now,” said Amy Curan with Essentia Health.

All of the commissioners except for one voted to approve the request.