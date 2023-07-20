BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This summer, Burleigh County leaders say recreational riders are causing problems just outside of Bismarck.

This week, county commissioners are talking about creating tougher rules about where and when off-highway vehicles can be ridden.

The problem, they say is that those vehicles are damaging property and ditches by leaving large ruts which have to be filled in by the county.

Under state law, people are allowed to drive off-highway vehicles, but they must yield to traffic and may not ride in a reckless manner.

Anyone under 18 is also required to wear a helmet.

But Burleigh County sheriff Kelly Leben admits, deputies can’t simply stop a rider if they suspect he or she is underage.

“Easier said than done in practicality. But if there is an obvious violation, we will take action,” Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said.

“We’re gonna do, what? Go and put speed limit signs in the ditches? No. That just doesn’t make any sense but in terms of how do we pay for repairing the damage. We get such a limited amount of gas tax,” Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner said.

Commissioners say before they can talk about fines or tougher penalties, this will have to be brought up for a public hearing for neighbors.