BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Commission discussed the 2024 budget outlook on Tuesday, April 25 — and right now, members are anticipating a deficit.

Over the past three years, Burleigh County’s budget has been operating in the red.

The Commission says this year’s $5.5 million deficit is because of the constantly rising levels of inflation — as well as the fact that revenue is not coming in as expected this year.

However, there are still options for the county to make additional necessary funds, such as selling property owned by the county — a program that has worked for other areas around the state.

“There’s a couple of counties around the country,” explained Commission Vice Chair, Brian Bitner, “that have done a program where they allow retirees to do work for the country in exchange for a buy-down on the property tax.”

The idea of selling property was not popular among most commissioners, though, who state that this idea would only be a temporary solution rather than a permanent one.