BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Commission is discussing options to help solve the $9 million budget shortfall — one of which would entirely remove a certain position.

Commissioner Jerry Woodcox is proposing getting rid of the county administrator position and holding off on hiring for the position again until next year and states that the idea would save around $180,000 in the long run.

He also recommends dipping into the county’s reserves to help meet the city’s plans for 2024.

“I think we are going to have to use some of our reserves in the park district or the Missouri Valley Project,” Woodcox stated, “and maybe look at something for the provident building. We are already funding it for seven million. We have 1.5 in that fund that is a dedicated fund for the provident building. I think we could transfer some of that and still our maintenance should be minimal for the next five years or so.”

Woodcox says he wants the other commissioners to keep working on ideas, and develop ways to help with the shortfall expected next year.