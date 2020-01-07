Burleigh County Commission Rejects Refugee Ballot Question

BISMARCK — The subject of refugees was back on the minds of the Burleigh County Commission Monday night.

The meeting had around 100 people and featured a little bit of everything, from heated discussions to clapping to audience members being told to tone it down. But in the end, the result was a mirror image of last month’s vote.

“Commissioner Armstrong?…No…Commissioner Bitner?…Yes….Commissioner Jones?…No…Commissioner Peluso?…Yes…Commissioner Woodcox?…No…Motion Failed.“

That was the vote Monday night by the five-member Burleigh County Commission after debating whether the decision to allow refugees to resettle in Burleigh County should be placed on the election ballot starting in 2021.

“I can’t see the harm in having a straw poll and let our people in Bismarck tell us how they feel,” said Commissioner Jim Peluso.

“You say you see no harm and I don’t agree with that at all. The harm sits right out here, look at, we got 100 people here, and we’ll have 100 people here every time we have a meeting, every time this thing gets thrown up in the air we’ll have a hundred people,” said Commission Chair Jerry Woodcox.

The discussion was not a public hearing, so those in attendance did not have the opportunity to provide their opinion, — something that upset many in attendance.

“What is wrong with having a ballot, what is wrong with doing what your constituents wish? One of the last things he said was we don’t want a hundred people showing up again, why does he have to hide it in the dark? If we have to hide it in the dark, we’re going down the bad, sad road of destroying our freedom and our liberty as a republic,” said Bismarck Resident Mike Frank.

KX News spoke with Commissioner Woodcox after the meeting and he told us even though it won’t be on the ballot, they will be keeping a close eye on the program.

“They’re all thinking this is gonna be the next Minneapolis or the next Fargo, and I don’t think that’s gonna happen but we’ll have the next nine months to analyze and find out if it doesn’t work we’ll go the other way around it and I’ll be the first to say, ‘let’s try something different,'” said Woodcox.

The topic came up for discussion after several residents expressed interest in the idea the last time the commission met following the mid-December vote.

This year no more than 25 refugees will be allowed to settle in Burleigh County, and Luthern Social Service must provide updates on where those individuals are coming from and the progress they are making while living in this area.