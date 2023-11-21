BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota is getting millions of dollars in opioid settlement money.

Now officials, in the state and in counties across the area are trying to decide what to do with their portion of the funds.

In Burleigh County, commissioners were given two options to choose from.

First, they can combine the funds with the state and let the state advisory committee decide how they want to spend it. Or they can keep the funds but have to work with the public health unit to decide where the funds go.

But no matter what they have to report how they use it on a yearly basis to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Also, the report has to be turned in before any of the money can be spent.

“Of August 2023 Burleigh County received $93,619.99 of those settlement funds at this point. Just because we would put that into the state fund doesn’t mean that’s what will come back to Burleigh County. It would depend on where the state saw a need and where they decided those funds would go,” said Julie Lawyer.

In the end, the Burleigh County Commission decided to retain the opioid settlement funding, in Burleigh County and will then decide, later on in the future where the money will be spent.