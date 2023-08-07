BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Burleigh County Commission is now discussing the possibility of renovating the Provident Building located in downtown Bismarck.

County administration and city officials have been sharing space at the City/County Office building for some time.

Renovating the Provident Building would allow county commissioners to move their staff into the building.

Currently, the county is replacing the windows on the first floor and is in the process of discussing electrical upgrades.

One commissioner says they should think about hiring a company to oversee the remodeling as well.

“The notion here is that we really need one person or firm who is going to be the oversight on that,” explained Vice Chair Brian Bitner, “because as a commissioner, we don’t have the kind of time to be there every day — at least, not for free.”

There is still no firm price on the remodeling. The move-in date is expected to be December 2024.