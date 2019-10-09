Burleigh County Highway Department: We’re ready with plows for the storm

The Burleigh County Highway Department is telling county residents it is ready with snow plows to deal with the early winter storm when it hits.

While it will be business as usual when it comes to working paved roads and highways, the department notes gravel roads will be a problem.

Gravel roads are still warm at this point in the year, and heavy equipment can cause extensive damage to the road beds.

As a result, plowing on gravel roads right now will be limited at best.

The Burleigh County Highway Department also reminds residents to not push, pile or place snow on public roadways.

They ask for patience as county crews work during the storm and remind people to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency.