Burleigh County homeless apartment building project needs your help

A housing development designed to help people escape homelessness will soon open in Burleigh County. And the developers of the project need the public’s help to finish things up.

Edwinton Place, a 40-unit apartment building project by the Burleigh County Housing Authority and non-profit developer Beyond Shelter, Inc., has the unique mission of ending the cycle of homelessness.

Located at 1121 South 11th Street in Bismarck, the complex will operate under the “Housing First” model, which means the first priority is to get people off the street and then bring in services to help them address the root cause of their homelessness.

There’s no time limit for how long individuals can live at Edwinton Place as long as they abide by house rules.

Tenants are likely to be dealing with mental illness and/or addictions, and there will be support services available to these tenants on site as they need them.

The Burleigh County Housing Authority is working with agencies such as Dacotah Foundation, West Central Human Services, Community Options, Heartview, Youthworks North Dakota Job Service, Health Care Providers and others for the services needed to help the formerly homeless tenants get stabilized and move forward with their lives.

As tenants move in, they will no longer be homeless, but they won’t have many of the necessities needed to make a home.

This is where the project needs the public’s help.

The Burleigh County Housing Authority is looking for community support to help get all 40 units set up with the basic needs for apartment living: Sheets, towels, dishes, cookware, eating and cooking utensils and cleaning supplies.

It costs about $4,000 per unit to furnish and $500 per unit to set up the basic needs for apartment living.

The housing authority has set up an Amazon wish list of items that are needed and may be purchased online:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/LT3EU5LEHCB3?ref_=wl_share

The public can also send financial donations in care of Edwinton Place to the Burleigh County Housing Authority, 410 S. 2nd Street, Bismarck, ND 58504.

You can learn more about Edwinton Place at its page on the Burleigh County Housing Authority website.

You can also contact the Burleigh County Housing Authority for more information on the Edwinton Place project and its needs at 701-255-2540, or via e-mail at dwight@bchabis.com