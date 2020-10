A 14-year-old youth was killed Wednesday in his home just southwest of the Bismarck city limits.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence around 5:46 p.m, October 21, for a juvenile male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The youth was transported to the Sanford Medical Center where he later died.

Burleigh County authorities are investigating the shooting and say there are no indications the public is at risk related to the incident.