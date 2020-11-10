Burleigh County issues mask mandate, effective immediately

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Burleigh County has joined the list of other county and city governments mandating masks in public buildings when employees interact with the public and when social distancing inside isn’t possible.

Effective immediately, November 10, anyone on Burleigh County property or in a building owned or leased by Burleigh County must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.

There are exceptions:

Anyone five years of age or younger

Anyone who cannot medically tolerate a face covering

Anyone entering a business or is receiving a service and is asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes

Anyone communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication

On November 9, Morton County also issued a mask mandate for all county buildings, as did the city of Williston.