Burleigh County issues mask mandate, effective immediately

Burleigh County has joined the list of other county and city governments mandating masks in public buildings when employees interact with the public and when social distancing inside isn’t possible.
Effective immediately, November 10, anyone on Burleigh County property or in a building owned or leased by Burleigh County must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.
There are exceptions:
- Anyone five years of age or younger
- Anyone who cannot medically tolerate a face covering
- Anyone entering a business or is receiving a service and is asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes
- Anyone communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication
On November 9, Morton County also issued a mask mandate for all county buildings, as did the city of Williston.