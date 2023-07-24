BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Burleigh County leaders are pushing for some more information about a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

Burleigh County commissioners have signed two letters that were sent to the Public Service Commission — one of which is asking for an environmental impact study of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. The other wants to see plume models, which would illustrate who would be impacted by a potential breach or leak in the pipeline.

County leaders say they can’t form an emergency disaster response plan without that information, but in the last public hearing in June, Summit Carbon Solutions attorneys said giving out those details could put the project’s safety at risk.

“I’m not as smart as a Washington, D.C. attorney,” noted Intervener Randy Bakke during the last public hearing, “and probably not near as expensive, but my question is: what is Summit trying to hide?”

“The problem with the broad public release of the information that we’re talking about is that it allows you to selectively target an asset,” stated Attorney James Curry, who represented Summit Carbon Solutions at the hearing.

Right now, the public service commission is considering granting a siting permit for the pipeline.

Below are the two letters submitted by Burleigh County this month in regard to the situation.

KX News reached out to Summit Carbon Solutions for a current statement for this story, but have not yet received a response.