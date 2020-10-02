Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Burleigh County looking for poll workers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Burleigh County is looking for election workers for this coming November.

Typically, those workers are 65 or older but with the on-going pandemic, a majority of them have decided to sit this one out.

Currently, they have already hired 250 people to work early voting, the absentee precinct and on actual election day, but are in need of more.

“We also are looking for people to be on standby or on call in the event that you know somebody isn’t able to work due to COVID-19, if they get sick. You know, we want to make sure that we have enough people kind of,” said Erika White, Burleigh County Election Manager.

White says well over 50 percent of the hired election workers this year are under the age of 50.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Raising North Dakota: Staying positive and supporting our teachers

wishes paused for Make-A-Wish

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 2

High School Volleyball

Class A Football

WDA Boy's Tennis

Beulah Football

Williston Pub. Schools Needs Subs

Westhope Helps

Needing Masks

Thursday, October 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Twins Homecoming

Oscar's Roses

Theater Upgrades

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/1

Dr. Wynne on Case Numbers

Halt on Evictions

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss