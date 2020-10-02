Burleigh County looking for poll workers

Burleigh County is looking for election workers for this coming November.

Typically, those workers are 65 or older but with the on-going pandemic, a majority of them have decided to sit this one out.

Currently, they have already hired 250 people to work early voting, the absentee precinct and on actual election day, but are in need of more.

“We also are looking for people to be on standby or on call in the event that you know somebody isn’t able to work due to COVID-19, if they get sick. You know, we want to make sure that we have enough people kind of,” said Erika White, Burleigh County Election Manager.

White says well over 50 percent of the hired election workers this year are under the age of 50.