Burleigh County moved to yellow risk level; Bismarck Public Schools not altering instructional model

Eight counties’ risk levels were moved to yellow from green during Gov. Doug Burgum’s Thursday press briefing, including Burleigh County.

Although the county risk level was moved, Bismarck Public Schools will not change their instructional model at this time, according to Renae Walker, their Director of Community Relations.

BPS will continue using the Hybrid Phase PK-12, and the option for full distance learning.

In a press release, Walker said BPS would like to remind Bismarck families that they’re already functioning in the moderate risk model, called Hybrid, or the color yellow.

Mandan Public Schools made the announcement earlier Thursday that their instructional model will not be altered either after Morton County was moved to yellow as well.

Williams, Stark, Morton, McLean, Grand Forks, Barnes and Benson were also moved back to the yellow risk level.

Below is the new risk level chart for the state: