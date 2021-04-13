Burleigh County officials close the 80th St NE Bridge

The Burleigh County Highway Department has closed the 80th St NE Bridge, effective immediately, until further notice.

Located at I-94 between Highway 10 and 43rd Ave NE, the bridge was closed due to damage detected Tuesday morning.

A Burleigh County Highway Department official told KX News there isn’t much information on what hit the bridge. The damage occurred sometime Tuesday morning in the Westbound lanes of I-94. The official says something hit the underside of the bridge and caused damage to both the beams and the bridge decking.

The bridge will be need to be inspected, and a plan on how to proceed with a repair or replacement will be determined. The closure will remain in place until further notice.

At this time, the department says the closest route across the interstate would be the Centennial Road and Bismarck Expressway crossing.

The highway department advises to take alternate routes.