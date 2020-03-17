Burleigh County Senior Adults Program discontinues all activities, modifies meal services

Breaking News
Image: Burleigh County Senior Adults Program website

The Burleigh County Senior Adults Program is discontinuing all activities and its congregate meal service effective immediately until further notice.

This includes congregate meals at the Burleigh County Senior Center, Crescent Manor, Wing Senior Center and the Sterling Meal Site.

In place of a congregate meal, senior citizens may receive:

  • Grab ‘n Go Meals: Senior Citizens can order a meal and come to the Senior Center in Bismarck or Wing; or to the Sterling United Methodist Church to pick it up. Meals will be available from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in Bismarck; and 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. in Wing and Sterling. This will be offered daily, Monday through Friday.
  • Frozen Congregate Meals: Senior Citizens may stop in once a week and receive one hot meal and six frozen meals. Please order by calling 701-255-4648.
  • Congregate Home Delivered Meals: If you are an individual with health issues (COPD, heart disease and such) and would like a hot home-delivered meal Monday through Friday, call 701-255-4648 to make arrangements for temporary home-delivered meals.

All meals for Crescent Manor residents will be packaged as home-delivered meals and delivered to the Crescent Manor dining room Monday through Friday at approximately 11:15 a.m.

The Home Delivered Meal Program will continue as usual, with delivery Monday through Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Health Maintenance Services will continue at the Burleigh County Senior Center.

If you are over 60 years of age and in need of meals, or if you have any questions about available services, you’re encouraged to contact the Burleigh County Senior Adults Program at 701-255-464.

