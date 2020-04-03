Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Burleigh County Senior Center Passes Out Meals With a Fish House

Despite the recent cold weather and social distancing, one Senior Center in Bismarck has found a way to pass out meals using a fish house.

Since closing their dining area to an average of about 50 seniors a day due to coronavirus concerns, the Burleigh County Senior Center made the decision to continue providing meals by handing them out to people in their cars.

But with the recent snowfall and colder temperatures, they were worried about not being able to stand outside and hand those meals out.

Now, thanks to the help of River City Sports who donated the fish house, everyone, including the meals, are staying nice and toasty.

“It makes our heart so happy that the seniors could come get a good hot meal. Even in weather like this. So as my Brother says this is, this is food service North Dakota style,” shared Site Manager Lisa Bennett.

The Burleigh County Senior Center is also providing more than 200 home-delivered meals every day to those seniors who are sheltered in their homes during this pandemic.

“We’re also calling them. We’ve been calling everybody who comes here to eat or gets a home-delivered meal or uses one of our other services. We’ve been calling to check on them make sure they’re OK. And some of them just need to visit a little bit,” shared Executive Director Renee Kipp.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the senior center would see anywhere from 50 to 200 people a day depending on the meal.

