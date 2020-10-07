Burleigh County senior program keeping participants active while in isolation

Coronavirus
Since the beginning of the pandemic, people aged 65 and older have been advised to stay home.

While some say this is the safest way for them not to contract COVID-19, the Burleigh County senior adults program says staying home and not being active is taking a toll on senior’s mental health.

The program has made changes making sure they are keeping participants active while they are quarantining.

Through their senior sentinel, participants have access to five-minute workouts, creative storytelling and bingo filled with activities.

Staff also calls people checking in to see how they’re holding up.

“They’re still so active and there’s still so much they want to do. So if we send them home a paint by kit number they might be trying something that they’ve never tried before. And it’s so important because their well being is at stake,” explained Lisa Bennett, site manager for Burleigh County senior adults program.

The senior program also held a Step-tember Challenge where over 2,000 miles were recorded.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

