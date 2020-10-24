Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department looking for Person of Interest in numerous vehicle fires

Local News

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Bismarck Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a string of vehicle fires.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says they have responded to and investigated several vehicle fires over the past couple of weeks. They also say the fires seem to be centralized in a common location; between 71st Ave NE and 43rd Ave NE; from Hwy 83 and to the east.

In one most recent case, the suspect(s) had stolen a vehicle from the city of Bismarck and subsequently set it on fire in the county.

The departments say with the consistency of the fires in the same locations, they are investigating the likelihood of a connection.

If you recognize the person below, or have any information/suspicion regarding the vehicle fire(s), please contact the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Investigations Unit at (701) 222-6651.

