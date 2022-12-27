BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While 2022 was the 150th anniversary of the city of Bismarck, this isn’t the only major celebration in the county in recent times. The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) will be celebrating its own 150th anniversary in 2023 and will be celebrating with a trip through the history of a group almost as old as the capital itself.

Over the next year, the BCSD will be making monthly posts on their Facebook page regarding notable events from the history of their work in Burleigh County. With these posts, the department aims to recognize the importance of the department — a multi-million dollar agency that boasts multiple physical locations and over 150 employees — and their efforts to keep the county safe.

“Remembering our history is critical as we move forward continuing the same mission that was set out in 1873, to serve the people of Burleigh County,” the Department stated in their anniversary announcement.

In addition to these posts, the BCSD will also be attending parades and events across the county and will be hosting a public event in the fall of 2023 to celebrate their anniversary.

If you have any other notable information, stories, or items related to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department from history, the Department requests you contact Sgt. Elliot Carvell at 701-222-6651 to share them.